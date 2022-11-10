1,778 ONLINE

Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die (Demo)

Demo of Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die is a story-driven role-playing game set in the world of Shaola, where Men live alongside...

  Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die
File Description

Demo of Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die is a story-driven role-playing game set in the world of Shaola, where Men live alongside Dwarves, Elves, Orcs, and other mythological creatures. Take on the role of a legendary investigator, fight corrupt forces in nostalgic turn-based battles, explore Shaola and discover her secrets.

About This Version (1.1.5)

Version: 1.1.5

Released: 10th November 2022 5:04pm

Readme 
Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die

Smiling Dragon RPG Studios

https://www.shaolarpg.com

[email protected]

________________________________________

The game is portable and can run from a cloud folder, external drive, or local folder without installing into PC.

It is DRM-free, no registration, activation or online connection required to play.

Extract “ShaolaPrincessDemo.zip” using an unzip program (WinZip, WinRAR…). Run “Game.exe” to launch the game.

Copy (Ctrl + C or Right-click + Copy) the save files from the Demo game folder and paste (Ctrl + V or Right-click + Paste) them to the Full game folder to continue from where you left off.

________________________________________
Controls
Keyboard (Default and recommended):

Space/Enter = Action/Decision

Esc/X = Menu/Cancel

Arrow keys = Movement

Holding Shift + Movement = Dash

Holding “S” = Speed up text messages

F1 = Game Properties, keyboard and gamepad controls configuration

Alt+Enter = Toggle fullscreen

Mouse:

Left button = Movement/Action/Decision

Right button = Menu/Cancel

Click the “Action” button (Space or Left Mouse button) to transfer from one place to another.

Gamepad:

Open the Menu, click on Game Options  Mouse/Keyboard  Use keyboard, and click F1 on your keyboard to setup and configure the gamepad.

XBox gamepads work best with the game.

 
XBox Controller Mapping

________________________________________

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

Minimum:
o	OS: Windows XP (32-bit/64-bit)
o	Processor: 1 GHz or faster
o	Memory: 128 MB RAM
o	Storage: 494 MB available space
o	Additional Notes: The playable build can run on most Windows OS, but might lag on older ones (Windows 98, Windows 95...).
 Recommended:
o	OS: Windows 10 (32-bit/64-bit)
o	Processor: 2 GHz
o	Memory: 256 MB RAM
o	Storage: 500 MB available space
________________________________________



Credits and special thanks to (names are in alphabetical order):


Lead Designer

Eric Truong


Writer

Eric Truong


Testers

Darren Lee
Eric Truong
Greg Abebe
Justin Kashiwagi
Lewis Truong
Tony Martinez


Engine, Sound and Music Management

Eric Truong


Engine Assistance

Darren Lee
Derek Rodriguez
Katie Schmidt
Lewis Truong


Graphics

Avery (Member+)
Creative Ed
Ksi
Ksjp
Nicnubill
Park Ju Wan (The-Dreaming-Boy-88)
Picture to People
Pioneer Valley Games
The Dream Circle - Andy Chen/Degica
Timmah
Vexed Enigma


Coding

Battle:

Matt Beer (Galv)


Logo:

Holy87


Special visual effects:

Moghunter


Additional gameplay:

Cuong Nguyen (Yami)
DoctorTodd
Eric Truong
Fomar0153
Hime
Justin Kashiwagi
Kread-EX
Matt Beer (Galv)
Moghunter
Napoleon
Neon Black
Niclas Thörnqvist (Xail)
Shaz/Amaranth Games
Vlue
Victor Sant
Yanfly


Music/Sound

“Desert Battle, Bloodlust, Insidia, My Friend, Wintry Town, High Fantasy, Mother, Megaboss” Aaron Krogh

"Drums of War" Alexander Hoff

"Battle of the Creek,  Entertainment, The Great Battle, Neverland, Shelter Song" Alexander Nakarada (serpentsoundstudios.com)

"Cinematic Inspiring, Epic Presentation" Ashamaluev Music (ashamaluevmusic.com)

“Fireside Tales” Darren Curtis

"Desert Journey, Ruins of Dendezar, Serpent Pass" Emily (rollforfantasy.com)

"Woodland" Ean Grimm (tubersongs.com)

“Tower Defense” Eric Matyas (soundimage.org)

"Sweet Romantic (https://filmmusic.io/song/7075-sweet-romantic-oriental-piano-song), Preparing the Epic War (filmmusic.io/song/6351-preparing-the-epic-war), Time is Running (filmmusic.io/song/6203-time-is-running)" ES Sabadel (filmmusic.io/standard-license)

"Forest Ambience BGS", "The Horror Returns" Jonathan Stewart (jstewartmusic.com)

“At Rest 2, Night Cave, Zombie Chase” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) (Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0)

“Theme03 (RPG Maker XP RTP audio remix)” Levi Stepp

"What the Moon Brings" Mark McKeich

“The Investigation” Degica - Murray Atkinson

"Big Reverb Warhorn" newagesoup (CC BY 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/)

"The Gate Keepers" Shane Ivers (silvermansound.com)

“Rhododendron Garden, Cherry Hill” Sorayuki (sorayuki.s503.xrea.com)

"Let the Embers Burn" Vindsvept

“Remotest Library, Undersea-palace-water” YouFulca (wingless-seraph.net)

