Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die (Demo)

Demo of Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die is a story-driven role-playing game set in the world of Shaola, where Men live alongside Dwarves, Elves, Orcs, and other mythological creatures. Take on the role of a legendary investigator, fight corrupt forces in nostalgic turn-based battles, explore Shaola and discover her secrets.
Version: 1.1.5
Released: 10th November 2022 5:04pm
Mysteries of Shaola: The Princess Must Die Smiling Dragon RPG Studios https://www.shaolarpg.com [email protected] ________________________________________ The game is portable and can run from a cloud folder, external drive, or local folder without installing into PC. It is DRM-free, no registration, activation or online connection required to play. Extract “ShaolaPrincessDemo.zip” using an unzip program (WinZip, WinRAR…). Run “Game.exe” to launch the game. Copy (Ctrl + C or Right-click + Copy) the save files from the Demo game folder and paste (Ctrl + V or Right-click + Paste) them to the Full game folder to continue from where you left off. ________________________________________ Controls Keyboard (Default and recommended): Space/Enter = Action/Decision Esc/X = Menu/Cancel Arrow keys = Movement Holding Shift + Movement = Dash Holding “S” = Speed up text messages F1 = Game Properties, keyboard and gamepad controls configuration Alt+Enter = Toggle fullscreen Mouse: Left button = Movement/Action/Decision Right button = Menu/Cancel Click the “Action” button (Space or Left Mouse button) to transfer from one place to another. Gamepad: Open the Menu, click on Game Options Mouse/Keyboard Use keyboard, and click F1 on your keyboard to setup and configure the gamepad. XBox gamepads work best with the game. XBox Controller Mapping ________________________________________ SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS Minimum: o OS: Windows XP (32-bit/64-bit) o Processor: 1 GHz or faster o Memory: 128 MB RAM o Storage: 494 MB available space o Additional Notes: The playable build can run on most Windows OS, but might lag on older ones (Windows 98, Windows 95...). Recommended: o OS: Windows 10 (32-bit/64-bit) o Processor: 2 GHz o Memory: 256 MB RAM o Storage: 500 MB available space ________________________________________ Credits and special thanks to (names are in alphabetical order): Lead Designer Eric Truong Writer Eric Truong Testers Darren Lee Eric Truong Greg Abebe Justin Kashiwagi Lewis Truong Tony Martinez Engine, Sound and Music Management Eric Truong Engine Assistance Darren Lee Derek Rodriguez Katie Schmidt Lewis Truong Graphics Avery (Member+) Creative Ed Ksi Ksjp Nicnubill Park Ju Wan (The-Dreaming-Boy-88) Picture to People Pioneer Valley Games The Dream Circle - Andy Chen/Degica Timmah Vexed Enigma Coding Battle: Matt Beer (Galv) Logo: Holy87 Special visual effects: Moghunter Additional gameplay: Cuong Nguyen (Yami) DoctorTodd Eric Truong Fomar0153 Hime Justin Kashiwagi Kread-EX Matt Beer (Galv) Moghunter Napoleon Neon Black Niclas Thörnqvist (Xail) Shaz/Amaranth Games Vlue Victor Sant Yanfly Music/Sound “Desert Battle, Bloodlust, Insidia, My Friend, Wintry Town, High Fantasy, Mother, Megaboss” Aaron Krogh "Drums of War" Alexander Hoff "Battle of the Creek, Entertainment, The Great Battle, Neverland, Shelter Song" Alexander Nakarada (serpentsoundstudios.com) "Cinematic Inspiring, Epic Presentation" Ashamaluev Music (ashamaluevmusic.com) “Fireside Tales” Darren Curtis "Desert Journey, Ruins of Dendezar, Serpent Pass" Emily (rollforfantasy.com) "Woodland" Ean Grimm (tubersongs.com) “Tower Defense” Eric Matyas (soundimage.org) "Sweet Romantic (https://filmmusic.io/song/7075-sweet-romantic-oriental-piano-song), Preparing the Epic War (filmmusic.io/song/6351-preparing-the-epic-war), Time is Running (filmmusic.io/song/6203-time-is-running)" ES Sabadel (filmmusic.io/standard-license) "Forest Ambience BGS", "The Horror Returns" Jonathan Stewart (jstewartmusic.com) “At Rest 2, Night Cave, Zombie Chase” Kevin MacLeod (incompetech.com) (Creative Commons: By Attribution 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0) “Theme03 (RPG Maker XP RTP audio remix)” Levi Stepp "What the Moon Brings" Mark McKeich “The Investigation” Degica - Murray Atkinson "Big Reverb Warhorn" newagesoup (CC BY 3.0 License creativecommons.org/licenses/by/3.0/) "The Gate Keepers" Shane Ivers (silvermansound.com) “Rhododendron Garden, Cherry Hill” Sorayuki (sorayuki.s503.xrea.com) "Let the Embers Burn" Vindsvept “Remotest Library, Undersea-palace-water” YouFulca (wingless-seraph.net)
