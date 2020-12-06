2,010 ONLINE

AT-T (heavy artillery tractor)

Soviet Heavy Artillery TractorFeatures:- The ability to tow other vehicles using a cable.Note: by default, the script contains all default c...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Operation Flashpoint: Resistance
  • 7.05MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Soviet Heavy Artillery Tractor

Features:

- The ability to tow other vehicles using a cable.

Note: by default, the script contains all default classes of OFP vehicles + some BT, MFM addons and configured attachment points for them. The script should work fine with all custom addons (was tested on random addons), but there may be cases of illogical attachment points, for example, the cable may go into the ground (too low) or the windshield (too high). By default, the attachment point positions are taken from the parent classes (car, tank, and so on).

In some cases, the script may output the message "too far", which means that the attachment point for this vehicle is located deep in the hull and need to fit the AT-T closer, or configure your own attachment points for the vehicle (more on this below).




Read More

Download '185172-176103-MFM_VT_ATT.7z' (7.05MB)

About This Version (1.0)

Version: 1.0

Released: 6th December 2020 5:11pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
In game:	Car

Classes:

VTatt		-	AT-T Artillery tractor (Tent)
VTattOpen	-	AT-T Artillery tractor (Open)
VTattCiv	-	AT-T Civilian (Tent)

Known issue:


When the screen is overlap the installed cable, it can produce artifacts in the form of stretch textures.

Credits:

Viktor Troska:	Models/textures.
Lex-OFP:	Scripts.
=SappeR=:	Textures/models/config upgrade, LOD's, sounds.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

=SappeR=

Glory-to-Lowpoly


53 XP

Registered 6th December 2020

1 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File