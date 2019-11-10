Could a clan system be coming to PUBG soon?

Treat this one as rumor for now, but it seems likely that a new clan system is coming to PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds in the near future, thanks to a leaked image via Twitter.

The news comes from dataminer PlayerIGN, who has leaked PUBG assets and updates before, revealing the PUBG Global Championship skins before they were known about. Datamining is where hackers delve into the code of updates which may contain leftovers or clues to future upcoming features or events.





New stuff on Clan System:



- 5,000 BP COST

- Title: 2-15 char., 6 num.

- Tag: 2-4 char.

- Slogan: 30 char.

- Presentation: 180 char.

- Members: 20

- "recruits" & "'résumés"



[Also 'No Clan' labels were found on the Leaderboard (removed)-- Clan could be linked with the new Ranked] pic.twitter.com/Yd2osfZ4cS — PlayerIGN (@PlayerIgn) November 7, 2019

As you can see from the Tweet above, clans will apparently be able to have their own tagline or slogan, and will have a limit of 20 members per clan, and seemingly there'll be a way to receive "resumes" from potential new recruits, potentially allowing them to try out for membership to your clan.

The mobile version already has a clan system, interestingly, so it wouldn't be entirely surprising to see it come to the big version of the game - and given the source has previously accurately predicted previous updates, consider this one likely but unconfirmed.

Stat tuned to GameFront for more on this as we learn it.