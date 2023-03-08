Postal 2_AWP_Nudes

Dowmload the Patch: ========================= 1. Postal 2 + AWP How to Install =============== There is a nudepatch folder for Postal 2 + AWP I had tested this nude mod with Postal 2 GOG (Good old Games) version of the game (up to version 5021). I believe the Steam version of Postal 2 AWP will also work as well. There might be some glitches, but they are minor and not related to the mod. I suggest that you update your game to the latest patch if you have trouble. 1. For Postal 2 + AWP: ----------------------- In the Postal 2 main directory you copy and paste "ShareThePain", "System" and "Textures" folders overwriting the files. For example: C:/Program Files/Postal 2/Textures/ChameleonSkins.utx,....etc 2. Bonus! ---------- My friend Trainhobo117, who had been testing my P2 mods, does alot of work on the older games creating sound mods. I asked him to make a selection of his weapon mods to include in my Postal 2 nudepatch and I suggest you give it a try. I also give props for his good work on the heads for the game! 4. for the "Share The Pain" feature, ------------------------------------- I believe the multiplayer is no longer available. However do launch the game to view my nude version of the animated intro. If you are the few who still enjoy the multiplayer feature then copy and paste the texture (.utx) files from the main game directory into the STP "Textures" folder and the nudes should show up there. This nude patch can be distributed freely as long as it is unaltered, in its original form and credited to Denadin.

