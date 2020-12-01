Probe DEMO

Play the first 10 levels of this challenging 2D block breaker featuring arcade elements and a modern spin on the popular retro games. Destroy data blocks and galactic enemies using only your probe, bullets and power ups but don't lose your ball to the void.

Explore the far reaches of the galaxy using your probes and bullets to collect data blocks. Destroy everything in sight in this challenging 2D retro block breaker puzzle arcade space shooter. Your bullets will keep the probe in play and from falling into the void but watch out for enemy bullets and collisions with your own probe. Collect power-ups to help you complete your mission and look out for tricky situations that might require some planning ahead.



Key Features: