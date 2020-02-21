--- Mysterious Invention by GM94385 (gamemaster94385@gmail.com) --- --- STORY --- There is a peaceful situation on peninsula of one of planets. Maybe this state of affairs will cease when you accept the order of a mysterious marine. The meeting shows that he wants to get a powerful weapon. You have to accept you have extraordinarily powerful abilities and good enough to cut down any Strogg troops. There is a hidden base, equipped with all the media necessary for proper functioning. Unite its and you'll be given greater respect among your army colleagues. --- INSTALL --- 1. You must have a 'Quake II' game. 2. Extract 'mystinv.zip' and copy content from them to "[directory of game]/baseq2/maps" directory. 3. Run a game. Open console and type 'skill X'. In 'X' type: * 0 - easy * 1 - normal * 2 - hard * 3 - hard+ (nightmare) 4. In console, type 'map mystinv'. NOTE: My map was tested in KMQuake2 0.20 (update 7) and vaniila Q2 (3.20 version). You may download this engine mod from Markshan site (http://www.markshan.com/knightmare/). --- LICENSE --- Map pack can be redistributed if that ZIP file will contain original name and original author's nick (gm94385). The ZIP file shouldn't be modified. My maps can't be the base of building any other levels. This file mustn't be used for commercial purposes, in any way. --- CREDITS --- id Software - for Quake II Knightmare - for KMQuake2 Chain Studios - for J.A.C.K map editor Armin Rigo - for QuArK

