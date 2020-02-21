1,853 ONLINE

Mysterious Invention

New map single player for Quake 2 that was tested in KMQuake2 0.20 (update 7) and vaniila Q2 (3.20 version).

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Quake 2
  • 1.44MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

GameFront is advert-free, without speed caps or download limits! If you enjoy GameFront, please consider supporting us on Patreon

File Description

New map single player for Quake 2 that was tested in KMQuake2 0.20 (update 7) and vaniila Q2 (3.20 version).

Read More

Download '181798-162965-mysteriousinv_11.rar' (1.44MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 21st February 2020 8:41pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
---
Mysterious Invention by GM94385 (gamemaster94385@gmail.com)
---

---
STORY
---
There is a peaceful situation on peninsula of one of planets. Maybe this state of affairs will cease when you accept the order of a mysterious marine. The meeting shows that he wants to get a powerful weapon.

You have to accept you have extraordinarily powerful abilities and good enough to cut down any Strogg troops. There is a hidden base, equipped with all the media necessary for proper functioning. Unite its and you'll be given greater respect among your army colleagues.

---
INSTALL
---
1. You must have a 'Quake II' game.
2. Extract 'mystinv.zip' and copy content from them to "[directory of game]/baseq2/maps" directory.
3. Run a game. Open console and type 'skill X'. In 'X' type:
* 0 - easy
* 1 - normal
* 2 - hard
* 3 - hard+ (nightmare)
4. In console, type 'map mystinv'.

NOTE: My map was tested in KMQuake2 0.20 (update 7) and vaniila Q2 (3.20 version). You may download this engine mod from Markshan site (http://www.markshan.com/knightmare/).

---
LICENSE
---
Map pack can be redistributed if that ZIP file will contain original name and original author's nick (gm94385). The ZIP file shouldn't be modified. My maps can't be the base of building any other levels.

This file mustn't be used for commercial purposes, in any way.

---
CREDITS
---
id Software - for Quake II
Knightmare - for KMQuake2
Chain Studios - for J.A.C.K map editor
Armin Rigo - for QuArK

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Vicpas


191 XP

Registered 14th August 2018

65 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File
Get sweet GameFront Merch!