--- Venus: The Mappack by GM94385 (gamemaster94385@gmail.com) --- --- STORY --- Some time ago, the bravest of the earthlings, decided to stop the continuous development of the Stroggs. They did even much, but a few years later, the Stroggs have reborn and are prepared to attack the Earth again. Unexpectedly, evil forces skipped Mercury and immediately went on the expansion of Venus. The Stroggs occupied nearly 25% of the Venus planet, in a short time. The Earth, afraid of a cruel attack, launched intense actions that are to seek to infiltrate all lands occupied by the forces of evil. Stroggs don't sleep, they can always threaten the human planet. Fortunately, there are many people who calmly want to join a company of daredevils ready to clean Venus from the traces of Stroggs. --- INSTALL --- 1. You must have a 'Quake II' game with installed 3.20 version. It may be recommended to installing two official addons, called "The Reckoning" by Xatrix Entertainment and "Ground Zero" by Rogue Entertainment. 2. Extract 'venus-mp.zip' and copy content from them to QuakeII directory. 3. Make a shortcut to "'.../[directory of game]/kmquake2.exe' +set game venus +menu_main" or "'.../[directory of game]/quake2.exe' +set game venus +menu_main". Then run the game and select a skill. 4. You begin the game from map 'Intro' (venus00), so you needn't add parameter like 'map venus00' in shortcut, which you have created in previous point. NOTE: My mappack was tested in KMQuake2 0.20 (update 7). You may download this engine mod from Markshan site (http://www.markshan.com/knightmare/). In vanilla Q2, there should be no major problems with the map pack. --- DESIGN --- The mappack called 'Venus' contains the essentials from two official mission packs ("The Reckoning" and "Ground Zero") and Lazarus mod. Additional sounds have been created in Podium Free (by Zynewave). New features: * Elite and Badass Warriors - elite entities have three times larger amount of hit points than normally, badass monsters have even six times larger of HP than usually. Of course, elite monsters have been seen by yours earlier. First contact with them, you have during battle of Super Tank in Outer Nav Lobby (nearby of Unit 2&3 link). * Extended Ammo Packs - some of packs containing cells, bullets, flechettes etc. may give a player much more ammo than usually. The model of them hasn't changed. * Secret Files - these secrets contain useful info about Stroggs. They don't be counted like normal secrets. Files are formed as portable hard disk. --- LICENSE --- Map pack can be redistributed if that ZIP file will contain original name and original author's nick (gm94385). The ZIP file shouldn't be modified. My maps can't be the base of building any other levels. This file mustn't be used for commercial purposes, in any way. --- CREDITS --- id Software - for Quake II Xatrix Entertainment - for Quake II: The Reckoning Rogue Entertainment - for Quake II: Ground Zero Knightmare - for KMQuake2 David Hyde and Tony Ferrara - for Lazarus, probably the best essentials for Q2 modding Chain Studios - for J.A.C.K map editor Zynewave - for Podium Free, which makes me easier to create some new sound effects

Read More