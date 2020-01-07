1,462 ONLINE

Wastewater Station

A single map made during the few hours of spare time inthe Yule holidays of 2019. :'3c.

Wastewater Station
------------------
version 1.0 - 29.12.19
by Quakeulf

ABOUT:

A single map made during the few hours of spare time in
the Yule holidays of 2019. :'3c

PRELUDE:

"Your Viper got shot down trying to deliver the payload,
your co-pilot died in the crash, and the Strogg were quick
to cover up the loot. Now you must make it out of there."

HOW TO PLAY:

1. Extract all files to your Quake2 directory.
2. Start game with shortcut.
2.5 If You have Q2Pro, type "newgame".
3. Type in "skill X" where X is from 0 to 3.
4. Type in "map newcrash" or "gamemap" in Q2Pro.
5. Commence the playing.

KNOWN BUGS:

- Some Strogg might disappear(?) for some reason.
- MSG overflow can occur due to last area.

