Wastewater Station ------------------ version 1.0 - 29.12.19 by Quakeulf ABOUT: A single map made during the few hours of spare time in the Yule holidays of 2019. :'3c PRELUDE: "Your Viper got shot down trying to deliver the payload, your co-pilot died in the crash, and the Strogg were quick to cover up the loot. Now you must make it out of there." HOW TO PLAY: 1. Extract all files to your Quake2 directory. 2. Start game with shortcut. 2.5 If You have Q2Pro, type "newgame". 3. Type in "skill X" where X is from 0 to 3. 4. Type in "map newcrash" or "gamemap" in Q2Pro. 5. Commence the playing. KNOWN BUGS: - Some Strogg might disappear(?) for some reason. - MSG overflow can occur due to last area.

