BoHColsm(Baron_of_Hell's_Coliseum)

===================================================================== Quake III: Arena Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . . ===================================================================== Title : Baron_of_Hell's_Coliseum Filename : BoHColsm.pk3 Release date : 10/02/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : "Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate"/ "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here." Dante Alighieri This is not Paradise; this is not Sheol or Purgatory: this place is a violent Limbo! Trapped within an arena where the release of death is denied, you do battle against intelligent and vicious opponents -- you and the enemy both fight for freedom from this soul-toturing place. To win your freedom, you must emerge victorious. If you do not, then you will endure being damned to be fodder for your opponent's deadly arsenal and strategies. Weapons : Shotgun, Plasma Gun, Lightning Gun, Rail Gun Items : (x4)Health(5 Points), (x2)Personal Teleporter, Holdable Medikit, Heavy Armor Ammo Items : Bullets, Shells, Cells, Slugs Additional Credits to : Ultimate Doom/Doom II, and Classic Quake. Their influences within Quake III: Arena inspired this map's creation. Musician Dylan Leggett, who gave me permission to use an altered version of the Episode 1 Mission 8 from Ultimate Doom "Sign of Evil" he created! Here is his YouTube channel URL: https://www.youtube.com/c/DYLZAL =========================================================================== * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.
