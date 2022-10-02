BoHColsm(Baron_of_Hell's_Coliseum)

"Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate"/

"Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."

Dante Alighieri





This is not Paradise; this is not Sheol or

Purgatory: this place is a violent Limbo!





Trapped within an arena where the release

of death is denied, you do battle against

intelligent and vicious opponents -- you

and the enemy both fight for freedom from

this soul-toturing place.





To win your freedom, you must emerge

victorious. If you do not, then you will

endure being damned to be fodder for your

opponent's deadly arsenal and strategies.





Weapons: : Shotgun, Plasma Gun, Lightning Gun, Rail Gun





Items : (x4)Health(5 Points), (x2)Personal Teleporter,

Holdable Medikit, Heavy Armor





Ammo Items Bullets, Shells, Cells, Slugs