BoHColsm(Baron_of_Hell's_Coliseum)

"Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate"/"Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."Dante AlighieriThis is not Paradise;...

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd October 2022 8:18am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
=====================================================================
Quake III: Arena Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .
=====================================================================

Title                   : Baron_of_Hell's_Coliseum
Filename                : BoHColsm.pk3
Release date            : 10/02/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : "Lasciate ogne speranza, voi ch'intrate"/
                          "Abandon all hope, ye who enter here."
                          Dante Alighieri

                          This is not Paradise; this is not Sheol or 
                          Purgatory: this place is a violent Limbo!

                          Trapped within an arena where the release
                          of death is denied, you do battle against
                          intelligent and vicious opponents -- you
                          and the enemy both fight for freedom from
                          this soul-toturing place.

                          To win your freedom, you must emerge
                          victorious.  If you do not, then you will
                          endure being damned to be fodder for your
                          opponent's deadly arsenal and strategies.

Weapons                 : Shotgun, Plasma Gun, Lightning Gun, Rail Gun

Items                   : (x4)Health(5 Points), (x2)Personal Teleporter,
                           Holdable Medikit, Heavy Armor

Ammo Items              : Bullets, Shells, Cells, Slugs

Additional Credits to   : Ultimate Doom/Doom II, and Classic Quake.
                          Their influences within Quake III: Arena
                          inspired this map's creation.

                          Musician Dylan Leggett, who gave me permission
                          to use an altered version of the Episode 1 Mission
                          8 from Ultimate Doom "Sign of Evil" he created!
                          Here is his YouTube channel URL:
                          https://www.youtube.com/c/DYLZAL
                          
===========================================================================
* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

