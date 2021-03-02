2,639 ONLINE

Conversions of the classic q3 maps "The Campgrounds", "The Longest Yard" & "Apocalypse Void" (q3dm6,  ...

File Description

Conversions of the classic q3 maps "The Campgrounds", "The Longest Yard" & "Apocalypse Void" (q3dm6,  q3dm17 & q3dm19) to retextured, cel\toon shaded CTF versions. 

The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.

The lower floor on ctf_q3dm6 has been flooded with water.

On ctf_q3dm17 & 19, the trigger hurt\instadeath at the bottom of the maps are removed & replaced with water which adds an interesting dynamic.


About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd March 2021 10:11pm

Screenshots
Readme 
CTF_Q3DMx Conversions by Chilla-X 
****************************************
Name:         	ctf_q3dm6cel
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	ctf_q3dm17cel
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

Name:         	ctf_q3dm19cel
Game Type:      FFA, Team FFA, CTF
Recommended:	4+ players
Bot Support:	Yes

DESCRPTION
**********
Conversions of the classic q3 maps "The Campgrounds", "The Longest Yard" & "Apocalypse Void" (q3dm6,  q3dm17 & q3dm19) to retextured, cel\toon shaded CTF versions. 
The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.
The lower floor on ctf_q3dm6 has been flooded with water.
On ctf_q3dm17 & 19, the trigger hurt\instadeath at the bottom of the maps are removed & replaced with water which adds an interesting dynamic.

INSTALLATION
************
Stick Pk3 in your Baseq3 folder, run from menu or console (map, ctf_q3dm6cel, map ctf_q3dm17cel, or, map ctf_q3dm19cel )

KNOWN BUGS
**********
None as unless you tell me

COMPILE TIME
************
About 20 minutes per map

COMPILE MACHINE
***************
A computer

THANKS & CREDITS
****************
ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine.
Custom skyboxes by Sorbet & The Mighty Pete

**************************************************
email me - a_fatal_exception_has_occured@hotmail.com

