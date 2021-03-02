Conversions of the classic q3 maps "The Campgrounds", "The Longest Yard" & "Apocalypse Void" (q3dm6, q3dm17 & q3dm19) to retextured, cel\toon shaded CTF versions.
The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.
The lower floor on ctf_q3dm6 has been flooded with water.
On ctf_q3dm17 & 19, the trigger hurt\instadeath at the bottom of the maps are removed & replaced with water which adds an interesting dynamic.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd March 2021 10:11pm
CTF_Q3DMx Conversions by Chilla-X **************************************** Name: ctf_q3dm6cel Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: ctf_q3dm17cel Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes Name: ctf_q3dm19cel Game Type: FFA, Team FFA, CTF Recommended: 4+ players Bot Support: Yes DESCRPTION ********** Conversions of the classic q3 maps "The Campgrounds", "The Longest Yard" & "Apocalypse Void" (q3dm6, q3dm17 & q3dm19) to retextured, cel\toon shaded CTF versions. The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added. The lower floor on ctf_q3dm6 has been flooded with water. On ctf_q3dm17 & 19, the trigger hurt\instadeath at the bottom of the maps are removed & replaced with water which adds an interesting dynamic. INSTALLATION ************ Stick Pk3 in your Baseq3 folder, run from menu or console (map, ctf_q3dm6cel, map ctf_q3dm17cel, or, map ctf_q3dm19cel ) KNOWN BUGS ********** None as unless you tell me COMPILE TIME ************ About 20 minutes per map COMPILE MACHINE *************** A computer THANKS & CREDITS **************** ID for a wonderful game & the Q3 engine. Custom skyboxes by Sorbet & The Mighty Pete
