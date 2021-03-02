Conversions of the classic q3 maps "The Campgrounds", "The Longest Yard" & "Apocalypse Void" (q3dm6, q3dm17 & q3dm19) to retextured, cel\toon shaded CTF versions.

The original maps have had a side removed (or cut made across an edge of the map ) & remaining contents duplicated & flipped to join where the cut was made. Team spawns & flags are then added.

The lower floor on ctf_q3dm6 has been flooded with water.

On ctf_q3dm17 & 19, the trigger hurt\instadeath at the bottom of the maps are removed & replaced with water which adds an interesting dynamic.



