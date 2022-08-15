1,192 ONLINE

BoHCatdl(Baron_of_Hell's_Cathedral)

Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 2 player duels

File Description

Screenshots
Readme 
===========================================
Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 2 player duels
===========================================

Title                   : Baron_of_Hell's_Cathedral
Filename                : BOHCatdl.bsp
Release date            : 08/14/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : Sullen in nature is the battleground before you,
                          existing within a domain a demon holds sacred. . .

                          Grey worn building materials prominently featured
                          within the sturdy structures are accented with brown
                          surfaces along with black and other dark colors. . .

                          It appears before you in decorations that could
                          hold function to a variety of mysteries -- the skulls
                          that have thick curved descending horns -
                          the being this cathedral pays tribute to as
                          if it were of nobility.

Weapons                 : Double-barrelled Shotgun/Super Shotgun; Nail Gun;
                          Super Nail Gun; Grenade Launcher:

                          The Nail Gun and Super Nail Gun are 'secret' weapons
                          hidden in the map.

                          NO ROCKET LAUNCHER IS IN THIS MAP: for the sake of
                          better balanced Deathmatch sessions, I purposely
                          excluded this oppresive and dominatingly-strong
                          weapon.

Additional Credits to   : Arrow/Arrowhead for his insights as a trusted
                          play tester during the beta phases.
                          
===========================================================================
* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

