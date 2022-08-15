BoHCatdl(Baron_of_Hell's_Cathedral)

Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 2 player duels





Title : Baron_of_Hell's_Cathedral

Filename : BOHCatdl.bsp

Release date : 08/14/2022

Email Address : [email protected]

Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating

system, and applications, with the purpose to improve

performance.





Description : Sullen in nature is the battleground before you,

existing within a domain a demon holds sacred. . .





Grey worn building materials prominently featured

within the sturdy structures are accented with brown

surfaces along with black and other dark colors. . .





It appears before you in decorations that could

hold function to a variety of mysteries -- the skulls

that have thick curved descending horns -

the being this cathedral pays tribute to as

if it were of nobility.





Weapons : Double-barrelled Shotgun/Super Shotgun; Nail Gun;

Super Nail Gun; Grenade Launcher:





The Nail Gun and Super Nail Gun are 'secret' weapons

hidden in the map.





NO ROCKET LAUNCHER IS IN THIS MAP: for the sake of

better balanced Deathmatch sessions, I purposely

excluded this oppresive and dominatingly-strong

weapon.





Additional Credits to : Arrow/Arrowhead for his insights as a trusted

play tester during the beta phases.

* Copyright / Permissions *





Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for

modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original

authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.





You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any

electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).

I have received permission from the original

authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow

further distribution.