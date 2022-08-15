BoHCatdl(Baron_of_Hell's_Cathedral)

Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 2 player duels
Title : Baron_of_Hell's_Cathedral
Filename : BOHCatdl.bsp
Release date : 08/14/2022
Email Address : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
performance.
Description : Sullen in nature is the battleground before you,
existing within a domain a demon holds sacred. . .
Grey worn building materials prominently featured
within the sturdy structures are accented with brown
surfaces along with black and other dark colors. . .
It appears before you in decorations that could
hold function to a variety of mysteries -- the skulls
that have thick curved descending horns -
the being this cathedral pays tribute to as
if it were of nobility.
Weapons : Double-barrelled Shotgun/Super Shotgun; Nail Gun;
Super Nail Gun; Grenade Launcher:
The Nail Gun and Super Nail Gun are 'secret' weapons
hidden in the map.
NO ROCKET LAUNCHER IS IN THIS MAP: for the sake of
better balanced Deathmatch sessions, I purposely
excluded this oppresive and dominatingly-strong
weapon.
Additional Credits to : Arrow/Arrowhead for his insights as a trusted
play tester during the beta phases.
* Copyright / Permissions *
Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.
You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 15th August 2022 4:15am
