BoHSuite(Baron_of_Hell's_Suite)

Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . ....

  0 Downloads
  Uploaded 4 days ago
  • Quake
  • 139KB in size
  0 followers

File Description

Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .


Level Size: Small

 

Maximum recommended Players: 2 


Weapons: Super Shotgun; Super Nail Gun, Thunderbolt


 Special Items: Pentagram of Protection; Quad Damage, Green Armor Other Items: Shells, Nails, Cells, Health(15 points version)


 

Download '211580-178947-BoHSuite.zip' (139KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 10th September 2022 8:48pm

===========================================================
Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .
===========================================================

Title                   : Baron_of_Hell's_Suite
Filename                : BoHSuite.bsp
Release date            : 09/09/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Weapons                 : Super Shotgun, Super Nailgun, and Thunderbolt.

                          NO ROCKET LAUNCHER IS IN THIS MAP. 

Additional Credits to   : Consultants: Arrow/Arrowhead, Iris Heart/Shinkanohikari(
                          https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS16gow6Fb87aC0HPhxLRPA),
                          Fred Miller(Social Work | Associate in Science)
                          
===========================================================================
* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

