BoHSuite(Baron_of_Hell's_Suite)

=========================================================== Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . . =========================================================== Title : Baron_of_Hell's_Suite Filename : BoHSuite.bsp Release date : 09/09/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Weapons : Super Shotgun, Super Nailgun, and Thunderbolt. NO ROCKET LAUNCHER IS IN THIS MAP. Additional Credits to : Consultants: Arrow/Arrowhead, Iris Heart/Shinkanohikari( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS16gow6Fb87aC0HPhxLRPA), Fred Miller(Social Work | Associate in Science) =========================================================================== * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

