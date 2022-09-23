BoHWarZn(Baron_of_Hell's_War_Zone)

===================================================================== "Classic" Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . . ===================================================================== Title : Baron_of_Hell's_War_Zone Version : 1.1 (A light source texture was missing; Adjusted pool's lighting value; Added missing light source texture; Added series of tubes behind Baron of Hell's skull appearing to emit light/contain wires beneath their surface.) Filename : BoHWarZn.bsp Release date : 09/22/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Weapons : Super Shotgun, Super Nailgun, and Grenade Launcher. Items : Green Armor, and Health(rotten: 15 points) Ammo Items : Spikes("Nails";small box), and Rockets(small box) Additional Credits to : Quake III: Arena/Team Arena, for without their various graphical assets and their imaginative and inspiring maps such as Q3DM0, Q3DM1, and Q3DM3, I would have failed to create the Classic Quake map I present to the world. =========================================================================== * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

