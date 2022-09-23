BoHWarZn(Baron_of_Hell's_War_Zone)

1,631 ONLINE

"Classic" Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .


Title: Baron_of_Hell's_War_Zone

Version: 1:  (A light source texture was missing;

               Adjusted pool's lighting value;

               Added missing light source texture;

               Added series of tubes behind Baron

               of Hell's skull appearing to emit

               light/contain wires beneath their

               surface.)

Filename:  BoHWarZn.bsp


Weapons:  Super Shotgun, Super Nailgun, and Grenade Launcher.


Items:  Green Armor, and [2x]Health(rotten: 15 points)


Ammo Items:  Spikes("Nails";small box), and Rockets(small box)

About This Version (1.1.0)

Version: 1.1.0

Released: 23rd September 2022 12:22pm

Readme 
=====================================================================
"Classic" Quake 1 Deathmatch Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .
=====================================================================

Title                   : Baron_of_Hell's_War_Zone
Version                 : 1.1 (A light source texture was missing;
                               Adjusted pool's lighting value;
                               Added missing light source texture;
                               Added series of tubes behind Baron
                               of Hell's skull appearing to emit
                               light/contain wires beneath their
                               surface.)
Filename                : BoHWarZn.bsp
Release date            : 09/22/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Weapons                 : Super Shotgun, Super Nailgun, and Grenade Launcher.

Items                   : Green Armor, and Health(rotten: 15 points)

Ammo Items              : Spikes("Nails";small box), and Rockets(small box)

Additional Credits to   : Quake III: Arena/Team Arena, for without their various
                          graphical assets and their imaginative and inspiring
                          maps such as Q3DM0, Q3DM1, and Q3DM3, I would have
                          failed to create the Classic Quake map I present
                          to the world.
                          
===========================================================================
* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

