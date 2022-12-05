===================================================================== Quake I/Classic Quake Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . . ===================================================================== Title : L'odio_Nero_Death_Match Filename : LdoNroDM.bsp Release date : 12/05/2022 Email Address : [email protected] Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : L'odio Nero. . . Il colore del buio; L'ombra che domina questo spazio. Il mio odio ha dato origine a questa arena di morte e violenza che è diventata un punto caldo; Odio Nero. . . è il disegno che sprigiona l'ombra dello spirito. Weapons : Every weapon except for the regular Nail Gun. Items : Green Armory, Invisibility Artifact, Pentagram of Protection, and Quad Damage. (2x)Rotten Medikits, and one "regular" Medikit. Ammo Items : Shells, Nails, and Cells. Additional Credits to : id Software and Atlus. Persona 5: Royal influenced me with its various architecture styles. =========================================================================== * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.

Read More