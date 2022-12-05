888 ONLINE

L'odio_Nero_Death_Match

L'odio Nero. . .Il colore del buio;L'ombra che domina questo spazio.Il mio odio ha dato origine a questa arena di morte e violenza c...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 hours ago
  • Quake
  • 138KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

L'odio Nero. . .


Il colore del buio;


L'ombra che domina questo spazio.


Il mio odio ha dato origine a questa arena di morte e violenza che è diventata un punto caldo;


Odio Nero. . . è il disegno che sprigiona l'ombra dello spirito.


Weapons                 : Every weapon except for the regular Nail Gun.


Items                       : Green Armory, Invisibility Artifact, Pentagram of Protection, and Quad Damage.

                                   (2x)Rotten Medikits, and one "regular" Medikit.


Ammo Items          : Shells, Nails, and Cells.

Read More

Download '211976-178947-LdoNroDM.zip' (138KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 5th December 2022 4:00pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
=====================================================================
Quake I/Classic Quake Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .
=====================================================================

Title                   : L'odio_Nero_Death_Match
Filename                : LdoNroDM.bsp
Release date            : 12/05/2022
Email Address           : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info       : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
                          system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
                          performance.

Description             : L'odio Nero. . .

                          Il colore del buio;

                          L'ombra che domina questo spazio.

                          Il mio odio ha dato origine a questa arena di morte e violenza che è diventata un punto caldo;

                          Odio Nero. . . è il disegno che sprigiona l'ombra dello spirito.

Weapons                 : Every weapon except for the regular Nail Gun.

Items                   : Green Armory, Invisibility Artifact, Pentagram of Protection, and Quad Damage.
                          (2x)Rotten Medikits, and one "regular" Medikit.

Ammo Items              : Shells, Nails, and Cells.

Additional Credits to   : id Software and Atlus.  Persona 5: Royal influenced me with its various architecture styles.
                          
===========================================================================
* Copyright / Permissions *

Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse.  Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.

You MAY distribute this file.  You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

CasualExplorer

Unprofessional Modder


243 XP

Registered 16th July 2021

13 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File