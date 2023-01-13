Quake I/Classic Quake Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .
Title : The_Grey_Stardust_Zone
Filename : The_Grey_Stardust_Zone.bsp
Release date : 01/13/2023
Email Address : [email protected]
Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating
system, and applications, with the purpose to improve
performance.
Description : Mostly grey building materials harmonize with the dark.
Weapons : Double Barrelled Shotgun; Super Nail Gun; and Thunderbolt.
Items : Green Armor,( 2x)15 point medikits.
Ammo Items : Shells, Nails/Spikes, and Cells.
Additional Credits to : Special thanks to these creative assistants:
Shinkanohikari(
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS16gow6Fb87aC0HPhxLRPA)
Arrow/Arrowhead
Plank
Fred Miller(Social Work | Associate in Science)
* Copyright / Permissions *
Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for
modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original
authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.
You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any
electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).
I have received permission from the original
authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow
further distribution.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 13th January 2023 9:29am
===================================================================== Quake I/Classic Quake Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . . ===================================================================== Title : The_Grey_Stardust_Zone Filename : The_Grey_Stardust_Zone.bsp Release date : 01/13/2023 Email Address : [email protected] Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating system, and applications, with the purpose to improve performance. Description : Mostly grey building materials harmonize with the dark. Weapons : Double Barrelled Shotgun; Super Nail Gun; and Thunderbolt. Items : Green Armor,( 2x)15 point medikits. Ammo Items : Shells, Nails/Spikes, and Cells. Additional Credits to : Special thanks to these creative assistants: Shinkanohikari( https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS16gow6Fb87aC0HPhxLRPA) Arrow/Arrowhead Plank Fred Miller(Social Work | Associate in Science) =========================================================================== * Copyright / Permissions * Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file. You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc). I have received permission from the original authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow further distribution.
There are no comments yet. Be the first!