Quake I/Classic Quake Level for 1 vs 1 Free for All duels. . .





Title : The_Grey_Stardust_Zone

Filename : The_Grey_Stardust_Zone.bsp

Release date : 01/13/2023

Email Address : [email protected]

Misc. Author Info : I love tweaking and hacking my hardware, operating

system, and applications, with the purpose to improve

performance.





Description : Mostly grey building materials harmonize with the dark.





Weapons : Double Barrelled Shotgun; Super Nail Gun; and Thunderbolt.





Items : Green Armor,( 2x)15 point medikits.





Ammo Items : Shells, Nails/Spikes, and Cells.





Additional Credits to : Special thanks to these creative assistants:





Shinkanohikari(

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCS16gow6Fb87aC0HPhxLRPA)





Arrow/Arrowhead





Plank





Fred Miller(Social Work | Associate in Science)

* Copyright / Permissions *





Authors MAY use the contents of this file as a base for

modification or reuse. Permissions have been obtained from original

authors for any of their resources modified or included in this file.





You MAY distribute this file. You may distribute this file in any

electronic format (BBS, Diskette, CD, etc).

I have received permission from the original

authors of any modified or included content in this file to allow

further distribution.