Fast Walk in Camp Mod

This really useful mod lets you walk faster in camp on Red Dead Redemption 2. Normally the game slows you down while within camp, which can be quite frustrating.
This mod was created by iJamesss.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 28th December 2019 5:15pm
Fast Walk Makes The Player Walk Faster Using Controller : Activate/Deactivate : RB/R1 + X/Square To Fast Walk Hold : A/X Increase Walk Speed : RB/R1 + Dpad Up Decrease Walk Speed : RB/R1 + Dpad Down Using Keyboard : Activate/Deactivate : Shift + Key Down To Fast Walk Hold : Sprint Increase Walk Speed : Key Up Decrease Walk Speed : Key Down Mod Requires RDR2 ScriptHook by Alexander Blade ScriptHookRDR2.NET Installation Place All Files Into RDR2 Game Directory/scripts (If no scripts folder create one) Mod Left Uncompiled for editing or inspiration. Thanks For Downloading!
There are no comments yet. Be the first!