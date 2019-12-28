Fast Walk in Camp Mod

2,038 ONLINE

This really useful mod lets you walk faster in camp on Red Dead Redemption 2. Normally the game slows you down while within camp, which can...

File Description

This really useful mod lets you walk faster in camp on Red Dead Redemption 2. Normally the game slows you down while within camp, which can be quite frustrating.

This mod was created by iJamesss.

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 28th December 2019 5:15pm

Readme 
Fast Walk
Makes The Player Walk Faster 

Using Controller :
Activate/Deactivate : RB/R1 + X/Square
To Fast Walk Hold : A/X
Increase Walk Speed : RB/R1 + Dpad Up
Decrease Walk Speed : RB/R1 + Dpad Down

Using Keyboard : 
Activate/Deactivate : Shift + Key Down
To Fast Walk Hold : Sprint
Increase Walk Speed : Key Up
Decrease Walk Speed : Key Down

Mod Requires
RDR2 ScriptHook by Alexander Blade
ScriptHookRDR2.NET

Installation

Place All Files Into RDR2 Game Directory/scripts (If no scripts folder create one)

Mod Left Uncompiled for editing or inspiration.

﻿
Thanks For Downloading!

iJamesss

