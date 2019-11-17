2,448 ONLINE

Intro Completed Save File

This is the save from right after the intro. Which you might wanna skip if you've played it on console. Hopefully this works for you all...

Download

  • 3 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 month ago
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • 1.84MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
File Description

This is the save from right after the intro. Which you might wanna skip if you've played it on console. Hopefully this works for you all, haven't tested it yet, waiting on a friend.


Read More

Download 'Red Dead Redemption 2 Intro Completed Save.rar' (1.84MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 17th November 2019 4:04pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Hello there,

This is the save from right after the intro. Which you might wanna skip if you've played it on console.

Hopefully this works for you all, haven't tested it yet, waiting on a friend.

PLACE IN/INSTALL: C:\Users\<name>\Documents\Rockstar Games\Red Dead Redemption 2\Profiles
"Works - just copy the first SRDR file into your account folder in the saves." -ChaosRelay

Have fun
-AccidentalGenius

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

AccidentalGenius

Share This File
Embed File