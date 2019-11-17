Intro Completed Save File

Hello there, This is the save from right after the intro. Which you might wanna skip if you've played it on console. Hopefully this works for you all, haven't tested it yet, waiting on a friend. PLACE IN/INSTALL: C:\Users\<name>\Documents\Rockstar Games\Red Dead Redemption 2\Profiles "Works - just copy the first SRDR file into your account folder in the saves." -ChaosRelay Have fun -AccidentalGenius

