Red Dead Online: Moonshiners

Peddle white lightning as a black-market bootlegger in Moonshiners, the latest Frontier Pursuit available now in Red Dead Online. Team up with an infamous distiller to start your own Moonshining business and run it out of the new Shack property.

Moonshining takes your Trader skills to the next level, and gives you your first business established outside of camp. Not only will you need to source ingredients and produce the goods, savvy Moonshiners will learn the demands of the market and time their shipments to align with the tastes of buyers across the five states. With that in mind, Moonshining requires you to have cut your teeth as a Trader, having attained either at least Rank 5 or completed one Trader Sell Mission. Once that’s been achieved, Cripps will get you connected with Maggie Fike at Emerald Ranch, an old hand in the bootlegging business that will help you get your fledging operation rolling.