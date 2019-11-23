2,439 ONLINE

An open source Red Dead Redemption 2 script hook with a similar API to Alexander Blade's ScriptHookV.


Usage:

Create a scripts folder in your Red Dead Redemption 2 directory

Place your .asi mods in that folder

Start loader.exe (or use  whatever injector you like, can also be done after starting the game)

Start the game 

Enjoy?


Currently no real example except for https://github.com/DottieDot/RedHook2-Sample-Project


Sauce: https://github.com/DottieDot/RedHook2


I didn't test this on the Epic Games version

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 23rd November 2019 5:49pm

