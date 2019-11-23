An open source Red Dead Redemption 2 script hook with a similar API to Alexander Blade's ScriptHookV.





Usage:

Create a scripts folder in your Red Dead Redemption 2 directory

Place your .asi mods in that folder

Start loader.exe (or use whatever injector you like, can also be done after starting the game)

Start the game

Enjoy?





Currently no real example except for https://github.com/DottieDot/RedHook2-Sample-Project





Sauce: https://github.com/DottieDot/RedHook2





I didn't test this on the Epic Games version