An open source Red Dead Redemption 2 script hook with a similar API to Alexander Blade's ScriptHookV.
Usage:
Create a scripts folder in your Red Dead Redemption 2 directory
Place your .asi mods in that folder
Start loader.exe (or use whatever injector you like, can also be done after starting the game)
Start the game
Enjoy?
Currently no real example except for https://github.com/DottieDot/RedHook2-Sample-Project
Sauce: https://github.com/DottieDot/RedHook2
I didn't test this on the Epic Games version
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 23rd November 2019 5:49pm
