Zombie and Riot Mode

This is my first RDR2 mod. It's quite simplistic as I have no prior C++ knowledge and I'm slowly learning new things.



This will modify your game save so make sure you turn autosave off before toggling either mode!



To toggle the modes: Use F9 to toggle on/off Riot Mode and F10 to toggle on/off Zombie Mode. Do not enable both modes at the same time.



Install: Drag zrmode.asi to your main Red Dead Redemption 2 directory and have Alex Blade's RDR2 Scripthook installed.





﻿If you're receiving the error

"The procedure entry point ?worldGetAllPeds@@YAHPEAHH@Z could not be located in the dynamic link library"



Update your scripthook.

Created by Slinky