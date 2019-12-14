2,439 ONLINE

Zombie and Riot Mode

This is my first RDR2 mod. It's quite simplistic as I have no prior C++ knowledge and I'm slowly learning new things.This will modif...

Download

  • 11 Downloads
  • Uploaded 3 days ago
  • Red Dead Redemption 2
  • 42KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

Multi-threaded downloads, NO speed caps, NO ads and automatic downloads, all for free? Use GameFront! Learn more.
File Description

This is my first RDR2 mod. It's quite simplistic as I have no prior C++ knowledge and I'm slowly learning new things.

This will modify your game save so make sure you turn autosave off before toggling either mode!

To toggle the modes: Use F9 to toggle on/off Riot Mode and F10 to toggle on/off Zombie Mode. Do not enable both modes at the same time.

Install: Drag zrmode.asi to your main Red Dead Redemption 2 directory and have Alex Blade's RDR2 Scripthook installed.


﻿If you're receiving the error

"The procedure entry point ?worldGetAllPeds@@YAHPEAHH@Z could not be located in the dynamic link library"

Update your scripthook.

Created by Slinky 

Read More

Download 'zrmode.rar' (42KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 14th December 2019 6:07pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Slinky

Share This File
Embed File