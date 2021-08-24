Retroninjacyberassassin Alpha

[[Fixes and changes:]]+Improved Hit Detection+Karma System Implemented+Expanded and Fixed Dialogue+New Easter Eggs/Collectibles[[Known Issues]]*Controls: DO NOT bind toggle crouch; in dialogue xbox and mouse controls are buggy (workaround: press the number key corresponding to the number shown to the left of the dialogue option you wish to select)*Some walls in level 2 may allow ninja stars to pass through or stick into them (sometimes they can be retrieved when sticking out of a wall)*Some health pick ups may be reduced when using an attack*Nunchucks sometimes disappear when thrown in the restroom closest to the player spawn on the third level after the tutorial*Weed and blocking with a katana both postpone fall damage, stop blocking if player will not die after falling or wait for weed to wear off

