Retroninjacyberassassin Alpha

Play through the first boss fight of Retroninjacyberassassin!
The Cybersoul corporation has become the world's largest manufacturer and media group; using their financial power to influence world governments and create their own cyborg militia, Cybersoul becomes the only authority on the planet. Having purchased every media outlet on earth has allowed Cybersoul to maintain their control over the masses without question, except for one lone newspaper with a tenacious reporter with a fierce skepticism of the corporate giant. A newly drafted merger threatens to take ownership of the newspaper, unless, one of their own, a cyborg ninja known only by his manufacturing number, 6617, exposes the nefarious plot as he begins to discover it himself.
Version: 0.0.1
Released: 24th August 2021 3:21pm
[[Fixes and changes:]]+Improved Hit Detection+Karma System Implemented+Expanded and Fixed Dialogue+New Easter Eggs/Collectibles[[Known Issues]]*Controls: DO NOT bind toggle crouch; in dialogue xbox and mouse controls are buggy (workaround: press the number key corresponding to the number shown to the left of the dialogue option you wish to select)*Some walls in level 2 may allow ninja stars to pass through or stick into them (sometimes they can be retrieved when sticking out of a wall)*Some health pick ups may be reduced when using an attack*Nunchucks sometimes disappear when thrown in the restroom closest to the player spawn on the third level after the tutorial*Weed and blocking with a katana both postpone fall damage, stop blocking if player will not die after falling or wait for weed to wear off
