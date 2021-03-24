Retroninjacyberassassin Demo (Pre-Alpha)

Retroninjacyberassassin is a heavily retro-inspired, fast-paced beat 'em up and hack n' slash game with platforming, loot, and rpg elements. Transport yourself to an alternate early 1990s, where first person games began as an adaption of beat 'em up and hack n' slash games, rather than top down and sidescrolling shooters.

The Cybersoul corporation has become the world's largest manufacturer and media group; using their financial power to influence world governments and create their own cyborg militia, Cybersoul becomes the only authority on the planet. Having purchased every media outlet on earth has allowed Cybersoul to maintain their control over the masses without question, except for one lone newspaper with a tenacious reporter with a fierce skepticism of the corporate giant. A newly drafted merger threatens to take ownership of the newspaper, unless, one of their own, a cyborg ninja known only by his manufacturing number, 6617, exposes the nefarious plot as he begins to discover it himself.

This is a pre-alpha demo of Retroninjacyberassassin.