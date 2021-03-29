===Retroninjacyberassassin v0.0.0.3 Readme=== Please read "installation instructions.txt" for details on installation Please read "mod support.txt" for details on modding and running mods [[Fixes and changes:]] +Increased Pacing +New Enemy Type +New Level +Fixed Gib Sprites +Minor Changes to Some Maps +Added Nunchucks [[Known Issues]] *Controls: DO NOT bind toggle crouch; in dialogue xbox and mouse controls are buggy (workaround: press the number key corresponding to the number shown to the left of the dialogue option you wish to select) *Some walls in level 2 may allow ninja stars to pass through or stick into them (sometimes they can be retrieved when sticking out of a wall) *Some health pick ups may be reduced when blocking with the katana *The text prompt mentioning that ninjas now have katanas to the player does not execute and the text will not appear *Weed and blocking with a katana both postpone fall damage, stop blocking if player will not die after falling or wait for weed to wear off --Contact information-- Discord: An00bus#4956 https://discord.gg/AEEawYDQXG email: nafets1218@gmail.com Runs on id tech 1 and the Zandronum engine 3.0 source port, based on skulltag. Uses modified versions of MENUDEF, conversation, and Zombieman source code from zdoom.pk3 and the ZDoom Wiki, as well as modified code from Universal Doom 2 Intermission Screen Mod by Reactorcore Games.

