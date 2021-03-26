Total War: Rome Remastered Announcement & Release Date

Forward on sixteen years, you've conquered the world with Rome, you've even conquered Rome with the world. You've moved on in time and space to Japan, Medieval Europe, fought Napoleon and even fought the dead and the Chaos hordes with the Prince of Altdorf by your side. Now it's time to return where many of our memories are buried and our initial love of Total War came about, it's time to return to Rome!

The game releases on the 29th April and follows a host of games that have been remastered but this is the one we've all been waiting for, back to original, best Total War game but with new features and of course a full remastery. If you get the game now it's half price and you get the Alexander and Barbarian Invasion DLCs alongside the original game with it in case you really wanted to go back in time!

New features include ultra HD resolution support with 4k optimisation, ultra-widescreen support too and this isn't just for the map or units but includes buildings and environmental effects. The game mechanics have been upgraded to give you a wider zoom, better camera angles, you have new diplomacy maps to see your friends and enemies and the unit displays and range markers have been taken from other Total War games to give you better tactical control over your units.

The game will also give you access to play an additional 16 factions that were locked, so you can play up to 38 factions! I know before you could edit unlockable factions but this time it's legit! A new agent type has been added call merchants, these will create your trade links and be used to get resources and buy out rivals to ensure your empire stays dominant. You will also be able to play cross-platform multiplayer between Windows, macOS and Linux

I've already bought the game and you can do so here, but if you need more convincing here is one of my favourite YouTubers who avidly plays Total War games giving it a go as Carthage:



