STALKER's Gunslinger Mod Enters Beta after 10 YEARS

It's been nearly a decade in the making, but the amazing Gunslinger mod for Stalker: Call of Pripyat has finally released into open beta, and brings with it overhauled weapons, animations and more.

There's no shortage of love for the now classic Call of Pripyat, and even all these years later, the modding scene is still alive and well. This particular mod has been in development for nearly ten years, and up until now hasn't had a playable release. This fact alone blows my mind, but as always, we're all about the nostalgia here at GameFront.

The mod totally overhauls the game's weapons and animations, and really ups the realism by making the movement and gunplay much more natural. You can check it out in the video below;

Other enhancements include the ability to now see medkits being used, more realistic weapon jamming with animations, and realistic weapon behaviour.

Using items like med kits will be visible to you now, weapon jamming will have its own unique animation and upgrading your weapon will be another big point of your survival in S.T.A.L.K.E.R. – every weapon have it’s own upgrade tree which consists of suppressors, scopes, laser sights and etc.

You can download the beta of the mod right now from our sister site, ModDB, here.