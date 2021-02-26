Ultimate Classic Enemies Pack / ПАК КЛАССИЧЕСКИХ ВРАГОВ ULTIMATE

Extended version of the Classic pack of enemies. Now the pack includes opponents from Serious Sam Forever and added new variations.





The pack contains the following new opponents:

- Headless soldiers (six variations);

- Gnaars;

- Cucurbito;

- Harpy (classic style);

- Arachnoids;

- Zorgi;

- Demon reptilian;

- Zumb'ul;

- Clear (with classic parameters);

- Biomechanoid (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Reptilians (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Sirian werewolf bull (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Lava Golems (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Swamp Jumper (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Ribian Electro-fish (Serious-Sam: Forever).





Models from Serious Sam Forever are authorship of the Prophets of Sam team. I just ported without mod requirement and improved some models.





There are two gro files in the archive:

- z_CEP_Ultimate_Mod.gro - a mod that replaces 32 standard opponents in the game with classic ones;

- z_CEP_Ultimate_ (Resource) .gro - for mappers.





Important! Both GRO's are required for replacement to work.





There is also a test card with opponents.





Enemy stats:





Content / Silverrenvoo / Spak / Databases / Puppets / Enemies /





AI opponents:





Content / Silverrenvoo / Spak / Databases / Behaviors / Enemies /