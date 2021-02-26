2,288 ONLINE

Ultimate Classic Enemies Pack / ПАК КЛАССИЧЕСКИХ ВРАГОВ ULTIMATE

Расширенная версия Классического пака врагов. Теперь в состав пака включены противники из Serious Sam Forever и добавлены новые вариации.Пак...

File Description

Extended version of the Classic pack of enemies. Now the pack includes opponents from Serious Sam Forever and added new variations.


The pack contains the following new opponents:

- Headless soldiers (six variations);

- Gnaars;

- Cucurbito;

- Harpy (classic style);

- Arachnoids;

- Zorgi;

- Demon reptilian;

- Zumb'ul;

- Clear (with classic parameters);

- Biomechanoid (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Reptilians (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Sirian werewolf bull (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Lava Golems (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Swamp Jumper (Serious-Sam: Forever);

- Ribian Electro-fish (Serious-Sam: Forever).


Models from Serious Sam Forever are authorship of the Prophets of Sam team. I just ported without mod requirement and improved some models.


There are two gro files in the archive:

- z_CEP_Ultimate_Mod.gro - a mod that replaces 32 standard opponents in the game with classic ones;

- z_CEP_Ultimate_ (Resource) .gro - for mappers.


Important! Both GRO's are required for replacement to work.


There is also a test card with opponents.


Enemy stats:


Content / Silverrenvoo / Spak / Databases / Puppets / Enemies /


AI opponents:


Content / Silverrenvoo / Spak / Databases / Behaviors / Enemies /


ftITSck.png

Расширенная версия Классического пака врагов. Теперь в состав пака включены противники из Serious Sam Forever и добавлены новые вариации.


Пак содержит следующих новых противников:
- Безголовый солдаты (шесть вариаций);
- Гнаары;
- Кукурбито;
- Гарпия (в классическом стиле);
- Арахноиды;
- Зорги;
- Демон-рептилоид;
- Зумб'ул;
- Клир (с классическими параметрами);
- Биомеханоиды (Serious-Sam:Forever);
- Рептилоиды (Serious-Sam:Forever);
- Сирианский бык-оборотень (Serious-Sam:Forever);
- Лавовые големы (Serious-Sam:Forever);
- Болотный прыгун (Serious-Sam:Forever);
- Рибийская Электро-рыба (Serious-Sam:Forever).


Авторство моделей из Serious Sam Forever принадлежит команде Prophets of Sam. Я всего лишь портировал без требования к моду и улучшил некоторые модели.

В архиве есть два gro-файла:
- z_CEP_Ultimate_Mod.gro — мод, заменяющий в игре 32 стандартных противников на классических;
- z_CEP_Ultimate_(Resource).gro — для мапперов.


Важно! Для работы замены потребуется оба GRO.


Также присутствует тест-карта с противниками.

Параметры противников:

Content/Silverrenvoo/Spak/Databases/Puppets/Enemies/

ИИ противников:

Content/Silverrenvoo/Spak/Databases/Behaviors/Enemies/

Скриншоты








Version: 1.0.0

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 26th February 2021 4:51pm

Зеркало Размер: 50,94 МБ

https://www.dropbox.com/s/uqiegahj2sedoep/CEP_Ultimate.rar

Автор не я Silver Ronveo

