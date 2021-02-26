This file is currently missing and not available to download
Do you have this file? We encourage you to re-upload this file for the benefit of the community.
Do you need this file? Please submit a support ticket so that we can prioritize restoring this file for you.
The 186581-170487-I_AM_THE_MOUNTAIN.rar file you have requested: Serious Sam: The First Encounter / Maps Levels Missions / I Am The Mountain - 693KB is not available. Perhaps try browsing all files for the game Serious Sam: The First Encounter and upload any files you want to share or are missing.
We are calling on our community to help submit files that were previously hosted on GameFront / FileFront but are now missing.
If you have this file, please upload it using the form below (please ensure the filename and filesize match) and we shall do the rest.
I decided to make an atmospheric map with standard gameplay for Serious-Sam TFE, using only standard resources. It is a remake of my very first map, which I made in my life, as if I made it now. The task was to make the level with the atmosphere of TFE, but at the same time it looks different from it. The second condition was the absence of any resources on the map, except for the original ones. Estimated travel time: 30 minutes. I wish you pleasant players for gamers
Решил сделать атмосферненькую карту со стандартным геймплеем для Serious-Sam TFE, используя исключительно стандартные ресурсы. Она представляет собой ремейк моей самой первой карты, которую я сделал в своей жизни, как если бы я сделал ее сейчас. Задача состояла в том, чтобы сделать уровень с атмосферой TFE, но в то же время внешне на него не похожего. Вторым условием было отсутствие на карте любых ресурсов, кроме оригинальных.
Приблизительное время прохождения: 30 минут.
Приятной игроки желаю игроманам
Version: I AM THE MOUNTAIN
Released: 26th February 2021 6:54pm
Release Notes:
Скриншот
Решил сделать атмосферненькую карту со стандартным геймплеем для TFE, используя исключительно стандартные ресурсы. Она представляет собой ремейк моей самой первой карты, которую я сделал в своей жизни, как если бы я сделал ее сейчас. Задача состояла в том, чтобы сделать уровень с атмосферой TFE, но в то же время внешне на него не похожего. Вторым условием было отсутствие на карте любых ресурсов, кроме оригинальных.
Приблизительное время прохождения: 30 минут.
Приятной игры друзья игроманов
Зеркало Размер : 690 KB I_AM_THE_MOUNTAIN.rar https://drive.google.com/file/d/1WCJD_gccVvod0_kecU69yLwyPaY-fUbE/view
There are no comments yet. Be the first!