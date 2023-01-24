666 ONLINE

Battle for the star V2 1.0.0

Battle for the star V2 is your standard 2P map.Each player will start with 10 planets and 20000 of all resources. All of the planets wi...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 12 hours ago
  • Sins of a Solar Empire: Rebellion
  • 122KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Battle for the star V2 is your standard 2P map.

Each player will start with 10 planets and 20000 of all resources. 

All of the planets will be difficult to conquer. 

2 smaller galaxies have been added with lots of different planets to capture. 

Very Hard

Read More

Download '212184-159947-Battle for the star V2.zip' (122KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 24th January 2023 6:22am

Release Notes:

Battle for the star V2 is your standard 2P map.

Each player will start with 10 planets and 20000 of all resources. 

All of the planets will be difficult to conquer. 

2 smaller galaxies have been added with lots of different planets to capture. 

Very Hard

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

tim5211


104 XP

Registered 6th May 2018

22 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File