Battle for the star V2 is your standard 2P map.
Each player will start with 10 planets and 20000 of all resources.
All of the planets will be difficult to conquer.
2 smaller galaxies have been added with lots of different planets to capture.
Very Hard!
If you wish to play this map over the network or online, all players must have a copy installed.
Version: 2.0.0.0
Released: 29th April 2021 1:21am
