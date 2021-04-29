4,169 ONLINE

Battle For The Star V2

Download

  • 1 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Sins of a Solar Empire
  • 26KB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Battle for the star V2 is your standard 2P map. 

Each player will start with 10 planets and 20000 of all resources. 

All of the planets will be difficult to conquer. 

2 smaller galaxies have been added with lots of different planets to capture. 

Very Hard!


If you wish to play this map over the network or online, all players must have a copy installed.

Download '187592-159947-Battle for the star V2.zip' (26KB)

About This Version (2.0.0.0)

Version: 2.0.0.0

Released: 29th April 2021 1:21am

Screenshots
Readme 
Comments on this File

tim5211


65 XP

Registered 6th May 2018

5 Files Uploaded

