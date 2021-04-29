Galaxies Apart V2 is a MASSIVE grid of 9 galaxies.
Each player will start with their own galaxy and 9 planets.
Everyone will fight over the one in the middle at some point as it has many asteroids as well as planets to capture.
This is going to be hard!
If you wish to play this map over the network or online, all players must have a copy installed.
Version: 2.0.0.0
Released: 29th April 2021 1:05am
