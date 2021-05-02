2,206 ONLINE

Tim's Sins Rebellion Map Pack v1

This map pack contains the following maps* 1 VS 1- hard* Basic 1 VS 1* Battle for the star v2* Battle for the stars* Galaxies apart v2* The...

This map pack contains the following maps


* 1 VS 1- hard

* Basic 1 VS 1

* Battle for the star v2

* Battle for the stars

* Galaxies apart v2

* The grid system


You can choose which ones to install with the custom setup.


About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 2nd May 2021 11:44pm

You can choose which ones to install with the custom setup option.

Multiplayer\Online
In order to play any on these maps over the network or online, all players must have the same maps installed.

tim5211


