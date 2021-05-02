Tim's Sins Rebellion Map Pack v1

This map pack contains the following maps
* 1 VS 1- hard
* Basic 1 VS 1
* Battle for the star v2
* Battle for the stars
* Galaxies apart v2
* The grid system
You can choose which ones to install with the custom setup.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 2nd May 2021 11:44pm
