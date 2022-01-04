Slender - The Gaze Of Horror (2021 Ultimate Hardcore Patch)

The ultimate, terrifying, hardcore 2021 version of "Slender - The Gaze Of Horror" (Windows x64), released by Luca Bersiga a.k.a. lukeberfiga.





Gameplay

Set in a derelict, disturbing asylum, you must collect 8 pages in order to unlock the main gate and exit the nightmare. Pages are randomly scattered around 8 main spawn locations :

Main Hall

Bathrooms

Courtyard

Isolation Cells

Death Maze

Hooks Room

Dead Ends

Torture Room

The whole environment was designed to look like a huge, claustrophobic maze to the players, but pages are brightly lit to make them easier to find.





Features

The game can be played in 3 different game modes :

Night Mode

Day Mode

Surreal Mode

Each mode can then be customized using up to 5 different visual effects :

Default FX

Inverted FX

Black & White FX

Acid FX

Drunk FX

Modes and FXs combinations so allow you to play the game in 15 different ways.





Stalkers

The player can play against 4 different stalkers, who will become faster and more aggressive for each paper the player collects :

Slenderman

Luke Berfiga

Abomination

Custom Stalker





Trivia