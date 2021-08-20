1,274 ONLINE

Soldat v1.7.1 Trial

Soldat is an exciting unique side-view multiplayer action game. Played by hundreds of players at this moment. It takes the best from games l

Soldat v1.7.1 Trial MSI installer.

About This Version (1.7.1)

Version: 1.7.1

Released: 20th August 2021 12:47pm

Soldat is an exciting unique side-view multiplayer action game. Played by hundreds of players at this moment. It takes the best from games like Liero, Worms, Quake and Counter-Strike and gives you fast action gameplay with tons of blood and flesh. Little ragdoll soldiers fight against each other on 2D battle arenas using a deadly military arsenal. This is what multiplayer was invented for.

Pure fun, addictive kill'em all gameplay.

Fun with physics based environment
Over 18 weapons available for killing
Play with friends and thousands of players
7 game modes that will keep you hooked for hours
64 amazing maps
Game editors for the creative
Join the ever growing friendly community creating mods, maps, scripts and tools
It's free! (optional payed bonuses)

