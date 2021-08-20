Soldat v1.7.1 Trial

Soldat is an exciting unique side-view multiplayer action game. Played by hundreds of players at this moment. It takes the best from games like Liero, Worms, Quake and Counter-Strike and gives you fast action gameplay with tons of blood and flesh. Little ragdoll soldiers fight against each other on 2D battle arenas using a deadly military arsenal. This is what multiplayer was invented for. Pure fun, addictive kill'em all gameplay. Fun with physics based environment Over 18 weapons available for killing Play with friends and thousands of players 7 game modes that will keep you hooked for hours 64 amazing maps Game editors for the creative Join the ever growing friendly community creating mods, maps, scripts and tools It's free! (optional payed bonuses)

