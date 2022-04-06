1,316 ONLINE

Ashley Skin Pack *SOFII*

  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Ashley; One of my star created characters.

Using my Custom NPC tutorial, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy

Released: 6th April 2022 6:32am

Name: Ashley Jackson
DOB: 4/18/1994
Codename: Jammin' Ram
Places Lived In: Green Island, Jamaica - Kingston, Jamaica - Long Beach, California
Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad.
Rank: Sergeant

First unzip the .zip file.

To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

