Ashley Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players!
I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.
This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Ashley; One of my star created characters.
Using my Custom NPC tutorial, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!
Hope you enjoy
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 6th April 2022 6:32am
Name: Ashley Jackson DOB: 4/18/1994 Codename: Jammin' Ram Places Lived In: Green Island, Jamaica - Kingston, Jamaica - Long Beach, California Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad. Rank: Sergeant First unzip the .zip file. To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II. Author: Khaiman
There are no comments yet. Be the first!