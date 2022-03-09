1,568 ONLINE

Bria Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
  • 2.24MB in size
  • 0 followers

File Description

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Bria; One of my star created characters aka Vixen Ronin in the MUGEN community,

If you have the modding experience, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy!

Download '210770-182950-Bria Skin Pack.zip' (2.24MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 9th March 2022 10:45am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Name: Bria Fox
DOB: 9/12/1986
Codename: Vixen Ronin
Places Lived In: Tokyo, Japan - Miami, Florida - Trinidad
Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad.
Rank: First Lieutenant

First, unzip the .zip file.

To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

Khaiman


67 XP

Registered 9th March 2022

11 Files Uploaded

