1,145 ONLINE

Carminda Skin Pack updated *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 si...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
  • 1.6MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Carminda; One of my star created characters aka Quetzalcoatl Fuerza in the MUGEN community.

If you get my NPC tutorial, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy!

Read More

Download '210788-182950-Carminda Skin Pack ver2.zip' (1.6MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 11th March 2022 1:34pm

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Name: Carminda Quetzala
DOB: 4/30/1992
Codename: Quetzalcoatl Fuerza
Places Lived In: Phoenix, Arizona - Los Angeles, California
Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad.
Rank: Sergeant Major

First, unzip the .zip file.

To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Khaiman


80 XP

Registered 9th March 2022

17 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File