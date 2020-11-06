\\ Installation: Extract the files inside "Extract Me" folder to your SoF2 game directory in base or mp folder then type in your console "\exec DevScript" in-game \\ Controls F3= "Controls List" F4= "View 1st/3rd" F5= "Record SoF2" V= "High Jump" F6= "Lean Key" F7= "Full Bright" F8= "Light Map" F9= "White World" Z= "Crouch Lock" J= "Lean Lock" H= "Head Bang" P= "Turn Everything OFF" ** You can also change the controls keys from Devscript.cfg in Settings section **

Read More