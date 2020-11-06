1,860 ONLINE

DevScript

Helpful script by Devil to make your gaming easier

  Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
Released: 6th November 2020

Readme 
\\ Installation: Extract the files inside "Extract Me" folder to your SoF2 game directory in base or mp folder then type in your console "\exec DevScript" in-game


\\ Controls
 
 F3= "Controls List"
 
 F4= "View 1st/3rd"

 F5= "Record SoF2" 

 V= "High Jump"

 F6= "Lean Key"

 F7= "Full Bright"

 F8= "Light Map"

 F9= "White World"

 Z= "Crouch Lock"

 J= "Lean Lock"

 H= "Head Bang"

 P= "Turn Everything OFF"


** You can also change the controls keys from Devscript.cfg in Settings section **

