Eris Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 si...

Download

  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
File Description

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Eris; One of my star created characters.

If you have the modding experience, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy!

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 22nd July 2022 4:14am

Name: Eris Knight
DOB: 12/21/1976
Codename: Eris
Places Lived In: United Kingdom - Amphissa, Greece - San Antonio, Texas
Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad.
Rank: General

First, unzip the .zip file.

To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

Comments on this File

