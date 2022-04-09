Khaiman's SOF2 SKINS and TUTORIAL *Link included*

It looks like something is going on with my files on GameFront. An error shows on them, saying they are currently missing and not available to download. Not sure if this is a temporary bug on the site, or somehow the uploads got damaged, because I noticed this error on other uploads on the site besides my own. In any case, if the error persists, I have uploaded all 17 of my soldiers, and my Custom NPC tutorial, all into one file, with a MediaFire link here: https://www.mediafire.com/file/m71qucooq8qlfvi/SOF2+FILES+KHAI+MAN.zip/file
What is included:
Solid Snake Skin 3xSkins Maya 3xSkins Victoria
3xSkins Aiko 3xSkins Nadia 1xCustom NPC Tutorial
2xSkins Ashley 2xSkins Nzingha
3xSkins Bria 2xSkins Olonzo
2xSkins Carminda 3xSkins Raven
2xSkins Doll 3xSkins Sabrina
2xSkins Kandi 2xSkins Summer
2xSkins Khai 2xSkins Tala
40 skins in one file! Once again at this link:
https://www.mediafire.com/file/m71qucooq8qlfvi/SOF2+FILES+KHAI+MAN.zip/file
~Enjoy!
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 9th April 2022 6:48am
Use the MediaFire link and unzip the .zip file. Insert all .pk3 files in the mp folder of the game's BASE folder.
