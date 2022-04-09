Khaiman's SOF2 SKINS and TUTORIAL *Link included*

It looks like something is going on with my files on GameFront. An error shows on them, saying they are currently missing and not available to download. Not sure if this is a temporary bug on the site, or somehow the uploads got damaged, because I noticed this error on other uploads on the site besides my own. In any case, if the error persists, I have uploaded all 17 of my soldiers, and my Custom NPC tutorial, all into one file, with a MediaFire link here: https://www.mediafire.com/file/m71qucooq8qlfvi/SOF2+FILES+KHAI+MAN.zip/file

What is included:

Solid Snake Skin 3xSkins Maya 3xSkins Victoria

3xSkins Aiko 3xSkins Nadia 1xCustom NPC Tutorial

2xSkins Ashley 2xSkins Nzingha

3xSkins Bria 2xSkins Olonzo

2xSkins Carminda 3xSkins Raven

2xSkins Doll 3xSkins Sabrina

2xSkins Kandi 2xSkins Summer

2xSkins Khai 2xSkins Tala

40 skins in one file! Once again at this link:

https://www.mediafire.com/file/m71qucooq8qlfvi/SOF2+FILES+KHAI+MAN.zip/file

~Enjoy!



