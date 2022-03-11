1,145 ONLINE

Olonzo Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! I'm releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2...

File Description

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Olonzo; One of my star created characters.

If you get my NPC tutorial, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy!

Name: Olonzo Geb
DOB: 1/30/1985
Codename: N/A
Places Lived In: Atlanta, Georgia - Miami, Florida
Affiliation: Valor Tempest Special Forces
Rank: Sergeant Major

First, unzip the .zip file.

To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

