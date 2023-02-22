620 ONLINE

Rambo Skin Pack *SOF-II*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I've released dozens of skins I've made for the Soldier of Fortune 2. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for the legendary soldier, Rambo!

If you have the modding experience, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy!

Name: John J. Rambo
DOB: 7/6/1947
Franchise: First Blood/Rambo



To Install: Place .PK3 file in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

