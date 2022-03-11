SOF-II Custom NPCs Tutorial

>Want to add some WOW-Factor or replay value to your Soldier of Fortune II: Single Player experience? Now I'll share with you how to make new NPCs (Non Playable Character), to spawn in the Single Player of Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix!

>In this .txt tutorial, learn how to turn awesome multiplayer skins into NPCs, to revive and spice up your Single Player adventures!

>Learn how to .zip and unzip .pk3 files.

>Learn how to transfer files to a .pk3 with Win-RAR.

>Learn about skins, .npc files, and how to customize them for missions.

>Includes picture references and reference files, to make the process straight forward! Can be completed in 30 minutes or less!