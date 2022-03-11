1,145 ONLINE

SOF-II Custom NPCs Tutorial

>Want to add some WOW-Factor or replay value to your Soldier of Fortune II: Single Player experience? Now I'll share with you how to...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
  • 5.73MB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

>Want to add some WOW-Factor or replay value to your Soldier of Fortune II: Single Player experience? Now I'll share with you how to make new NPCs (Non Playable Character), to spawn in the Single Player of Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix! 

>In this .txt tutorial, learn how to turn awesome multiplayer skins into NPCs, to revive and spice up your Single Player adventures!

>Learn how to .zip and unzip .pk3 files.

>Learn how to transfer files to a .pk3 with Win-RAR.

>Learn about skins, .npc files, and how to customize them for missions.

>Includes picture references and reference files, to make the process straight forward! Can be completed in 30 minutes or less!

Read More

Download '210785-182950-SOF-II NPC Tutorial.zip' (5.73MB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 11th March 2022 5:07am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Khaiman


80 XP

Registered 9th March 2022

17 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File