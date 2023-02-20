SOLID SNAKE CASUAL SKIN (DAVID) *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players!

I'm releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This is Solid Snake, in a casual attire. Hope you enjoy!

If you have the modding experience, the skins can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too. Look for my NPC tutorial and other great skins on my profile!