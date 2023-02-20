620 ONLINE

SOLID SNAKE CASUAL SKIN (DAVID) *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! I'm releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 2 days ago
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
  • 784KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This is Solid Snake, in a casual attire. Hope you enjoy!

If you have the modding experience, the skins can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too. Look for my NPC tutorial and other great skins on my profile!

Read More

Download '212356-182950-David_Snake.zip' (784KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 20th February 2023 8:04am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Name: Solid Snake (David)
DOB: 7/12/1972
Franchise: Metal Gear Solid

To Install: Place .PK3 file in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Khaiman


207 XP

Registered 9th March 2022

25 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File