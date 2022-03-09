1,561 ONLINE

Solid Snake Skin *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 si...

Download

  • 0 Downloads
  • Uploaded 1 day ago
  • Soldier of Fortune II: Double Helix
  • 583KB in size
  • 0 followers

Uploading...
Do not refresh or leave this page!

File Description

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

The first I am releasing is Solid Snake, in his MGS1/Twin Snakes inspired attire. Hope you enjoy!

If you have the modding experience, the skins can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too!

Read More

Download '210767-182950-Solid Snake.zip' (583KB)

About This Version (1.0.0)

Version: 1.0.0

Released: 9th March 2022 10:06am

View Previous Versions
Screenshots
Readme 
Name: Solid Snake
DOB: 7/12/1972
Franchise: Metal Gear Solid

To Install: Place .PK3 file in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

Read More

Comments on this File

There are no comments yet. Be the first!

Khaiman


67 XP

Registered 9th March 2022

11 Files Uploaded

Share This File
Embed File