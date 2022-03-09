Solid Snake Skin *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players!

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

The first I am releasing is Solid Snake, in his MGS1/Twin Snakes inspired attire. Hope you enjoy!

If you have the modding experience, the skins can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too!