Summer Vice n' Spice Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players!

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Summer; One of my star created characters.

If you have the modding experience, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy