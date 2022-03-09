Tala Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players!
I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.
This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Tala; One of my star created characters from my YouTube Stop Motion Series "Dimension Tension".
If you have the modding experience, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!
Hope you enjoy
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 9th March 2022 11:58am
Name: Tala DeNaga DOB: 11/24/2000 Codename: Jade Dragon Places Lived In: Naga, Philippines - Beverly Hills, California Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad. Rank: Corporal First unzip the .zip file. To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of the game. Author: Khaiman
There are no comments yet. Be the first!