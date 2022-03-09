1,561 ONLINE

Victoria Skin Pack *SOFII*

Greetings Soldier of Fortune II players! 

I'm going to be releasing dozens of skins I've made for the game. I've had SOF2 since around 2003, and didn't really learn how to mod and make skins until around 2012-13.

This upload features a character skin pack for a character named Victoria; One of my star created characters from my YouTube Stop Motion Series "Dimension Tension".

If you have the modding experience, the skin files can be extracted from the .pk3 file, and used to make fun NPCs to spawn in the Single Player too, as seen in the screenshots!

Hope you enjoy

Name: Victoria Love
DOB: 1/21/1987
Codename: White Tigress
Places Lived In: Los Angeles, California - Long Beach, California
Affiliation: Member of S.L.A.E. (Storm Liberation and Espionage) Special Forces Squad.
Rank: Major

First unzip the .zip file.

To Install: Place all .PK3 files in the mp folder, located in the Base folder of Soldier of Fortune II.


Author: Khaiman

