This amazing mod brings ray tracing to S.T.A.L.K.E.R.

Here's an amazing mod for folks with RTX graphics cards, which brings ray tracing support to the game along with other enhancements including 8K texture support, and rather wonderful enhancements to the weather system in the game.

The mod, for Shadow of Chernobyl, brings the modern graphics to the now 12 year old game, and it looks absolutely phenomenal. Known as the SoC Remaster, it aims to keep the vanilla 'experience' of the game but by making it look more like a modern AAA title, and the difference is striking, as you can see from the preview video below.

The mod's author, Strelokkkk, has stated he intends it to be the first in a trilogy of mods for the other S.T.A.L.K.E.R. entries.

There's also an addition of a weather overhaul in the mod, which affect your ability to explore the zone, with terrifying storms that light the sky red.

The mod isn't available for download yet, but you can check out more media and get the full low-down on our sister site, ModDB.