Couch Citizen Configuration This is a custom ReWASD profile to be used with an Xbox Elite controller and the ReWASD remapping software. The layout is an All-In-One config meant to be used for all major actions and controls in Star Citizen without having to manually swap or toggle to different layouts (i.e. you won't have to change to a different layout for flying, etc). It was designed to be as intuitive and simple as possible while making use of the Elite's 4 underside buttons AND the Xbox button as a very useful "Advanced-Cam" button, while focusing on a few principals: - ALL-IN-ONE: No changing of layouts! Run to your ship after a gunfight, fly in battles, do some mining, EVA float, hop in a land vehicle, control your mobi-glass, even text chat and accept invites/missions*, all while taking pretty screenshots and clips...and all done intuitively and fluidly without manually toggling to a different loadout. No fuss, no muss. - UNIFORMITY/COMFORT across different action sets (i.e. STRAFE UP/DOWN in ships = JUMP/CROUCH on foot, ROLL LEFT = LEAN LEFT, etc) With the ChatPad adapter you can literally play SC from the comfort of your couch* as if you're playing on a console. **I also try my best to stick close to the default keybindings SC has baked in for normal Xbox gamepads** - KEEPING THUMBS ON THE ANALOG STICKS: This gives access to actions like JUMP, CROUCH, LEAN, STRAFE while keeping your thumbs on the analog sticks to reinforce control of the player character within the universe - MOVEMENT/ANALOG INPUTS: *ALL* movement axis (for flight and FPS) are all accessible SIMULTANEOUSLY without having to move your thumb off the analog sticks!! Most configs have you hold a shift button in order to access certain movement controls but that typically causes you to sacrifice other control...BUT NOT WITH THIS CONFIG! STRAFE UP/DOWN/LEFT/RIGHT are binary inputs mapped to the 4 paddles (I'm working on an alt config which will utilize a shoulder button modifier to grant analog strafing for when you need it). But even with digital strafing you'll be circle-strafing like a pro and laughing at everyone else as you perform soft rolls in ships - ADVANCED CAMERA CONTROL: Most SC configs focus so much on player control that they forget about Advanced Cam controls. 3rd person camera control is key to flying in SC successfully This config gives you great access to all necessary Advanced Camera actions with analog control of most camera movements, easily and intuitively. This is done by harnessing the XBOX button to initiate a shift phase when held. Hold it with either left or right thumbs and always have access to either analog stick (or go claw posture to access both at same time). Altogether you'll have access to all buttons on the controller while in Advanced Cam mode to get that perfect shot. Are you a screen-archer? ME TOO! With this you can get those perfect shots with altered DOF and Bokeh effects Most configs focus solely on one aspect or another (FPS or Flight Combat), and/or try to cram every command under the sun into their layout no matter how minute it is, making them confusing and convoluted. Not this one! This has all the basics you need, done quickly and intuitively. Flight and ground vehicle control is similar to Battlefield/Battlefront controls but with access to most cockpit commands - CREATE YOUR OWN CONFIG: Not really liking my setup? Are you a lefty and this just doesn't work for you? Using ReWASD and in-game options you can use my config as a base and change it to fit your own personal style! *CHATPAD ADAPTER REQUIRED FOR TYPING AND KEYBOARD ACCESS BUT NOT NECESSARY FOR THIS CONFIG TO WORK!! PLEASE NOTE!! ReWASD remapping software is required for this mod!!: https://www.rewasd.com/ THIS IS A SOLD APPLICATION! THEY HAVE A 14-DAY TRIAL BUT YOU MUST PURCHASE REWASD IN ORDER TO MAKE USE OF THIS CONFIG! Price starts at $6. I think it's well worth the asking price, BUT PLS NOTE THAT YOU COULD LIKELY GET SIMILAR RESULTS USING FREE REMAP PROGRAMS LIKE JOY2KEY! pls do your research! I am not an official spokesman for ReWASD and I do not officially endorse the product...I just use it and I think it's great! https://www.rewasd.com/map-xbox-elite Once installed, simply download my config as well as my XML file to be imported in SC, and that's all you'll need INSTALLATION STEPS: 1. Download/install ReWASD: https://www.rewasd.com/ or https://www.rewasd.com/download 2. Download one of the main files from here which contain the ReWASD config and the XML file for Star Citizen (both are needed) 3. Drop the .xml file in your Star Citizen game directory, in one of the following locations: ...\Star Citizen\StarCitizen\LIVE\USER\Controls\Mappings folder and/or ...\Star Citizen\StarCitizen\PTU\USER\Controls\Mappings folder depending on which version of the alpha you're playing (PU or PTU) 4. Launch Star Citizen (I suggest setting both ReWASD and SC to launch with Admin rights) Once in the game, from main or in-game menu go to: OPTIONS > KEYBINDINGS > ADVANCED CONTROLS CUSTOMIZATION > CONTROL PROFILES Choose my loadout which should be showing up in the dropdown list (since you copied it to the proper folder...if it's not showing in the list then you put it in the wrong folder) 5. In each of the selectable options on the right, select the corresponding option to load my changes to the respective device on the left: Keyboard = Keyboard Mouse = Mouse GamePad = GamePad **NOTE** Without this step your controls will be crazy!! **NOTE** 6. Back out of the OPTIONS menu with your changes saved and enjoy! KNOWN ISSUES IN LATEST VERSION (3.8.2-01): - Not all commands are included in this layout. This is a work-in-progress. Star Citizen itself is very much a work-in-progress and actions/commands are likely to change in the future - If using an Xbox Elite Controller Version 2 or an Original XBOX Elite controller in wireless mode you may run into an issue with your wifi/bluetooth connection being activated/deactivated if you hold the Xbox button down too long - COMMANDS CURRENTLY MISSING: adjust shields adjust power self-destruct and suicide commands (normally mapped to BACKSPACE) throw item **For now this config works best with a WIRED Xbox Elite v.1 controller** If using a an Elite v1 or 2 in wirelss mode, take care not to hold the Advanced Cam (XBOX button) down for more than a coup;e seconds or else you can toggle the wireless radio off/on which will affect how SC detects your input device! - Any other issues you may come across are likely due to issues in either Star Citizen or the ReWASD software if it's not a configuration issue

