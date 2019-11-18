This mod is called Assimilated Planets Pack. I did not make this mod. I wish I can tell who made this, but I was unable to find out. If anyone does know who the creator was, please let me know and I'll credit him or her. The Assimilated Planets Pack is a mod that adds some Borg assimilated planets and a few experimental planets the author made. I downloaded this from FileFront before it shut down and I couldn't find this anywhere else. So I thought it would be proper to restore this lost treasure for the Star Trek Legacy Community! Enjoy! Screenshots were taken by me.
I couldn't find an archived website page for this one, but I found it listed among other mods, so have a peek into history if you want...
https://web.archive.org/web/20130510220304/http://legacy.filefront.com/files/Star_Trek_Legacy/Small_Addons/Stellar_Objects;9221
The README is the author's.
Version: 1.0.0
Released: 18th November 2019 6:32am
We don't get very many planet mods, so I decided to make a few assimilated planets. to me they seem similar to the assimilated earth out of star trek VIII: first contact. To use these planets in any customised solar system (i.e. using map editor) you must have star trek legacy UU 2.0. you'll find the assimilated planets under: "class L" & "Class K" & "classM" BE WARNED: NO other STL mod will accept these parrameters for these planets EVEN if you edit the odf files. P.s. i also added a few experimental planets see if you can spot them :P Heres how to install 1) open up your Star trek legacy directory (mostlikely called: program files/bethesda softworks/star trek legacy) 2) copy and paste the file named "odf" into this directory 3) check to see if the borg/assimilated planets appear in the editor menus of your game 4) make a system that includes some of these planets 5) enjoy :D
