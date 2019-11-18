This mod is called Assimilated Planets Pack. I did not make this mod. I wish I can tell who made this, but I was unable to find out. If anyone does know who the creator was, please let me know and I'll credit him or her. The Assimilated Planets Pack is a mod that adds some Borg assimilated planets and a few experimental planets the author made. I downloaded this from FileFront before it shut down and I couldn't find this anywhere else. So I thought it would be proper to restore this lost treasure for the Star Trek Legacy Community! Enjoy! Screenshots were taken by me.

I couldn't find an archived website page for this one, but I found it listed among other mods, so have a peek into history if you want...

https://web.archive.org/web/20130510220304/http://legacy.filefront.com/files/Star_Trek_Legacy/Small_Addons/Stellar_Objects;9221

The README is the author's.